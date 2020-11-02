Whoopi Goldberg led her colleagues on The View as they slammed President Donald Trump over his supporters flanking a Joe Biden campaign bus as it travelled down the highway.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the incident in Texas, drawing the president’s displeasure as he continues to praise his supporters’ conduct despite the intimidating element of their actions. As Goldberg opened The View on Monday, she noted that other pro-Trump traffic incidents have popped up in the last few days, but she mostly focused on the Texas caravan since “that’s probably one of the most dangerous things you could do.”

Buses can’t stop on a dime, and be happy that you drivers didn’t get hit when you surrounded this bus. You could have caused all kinds of havoc. You could have gotten yourselves killed, because the buses can’t slow down the way you need them to. Thank God this person saw and slowed in order to let you do what you did, which looked a lot like a scene out of Mississippi Burning.

For the uninitiated, Mississippi Burning is a dramatized retelling of an FBI investigation launched in 1964 after 3 civil rights activists were tracked down and murdered by racists. Joy Behar agreed with Goldberg’s invocation of the film, and she scoffed “give me a break” at Trump’s justifications of the Texas caravan.

“These people need to get themselves together,” Behar said, “or we’re going to have a lot of violence in this country.”

Sunny Hostin got in next by calling the incident evidence of how Trump “emboldens bigots and racists,” and she wondered how the Trump administration would’ve reacted if the caravan’s actions were taken by Black Lives Matter protesters. Sara Haines agreed that the incident was “dangerous” display of “fear-mongering” before asking “what country do we live in? What year is this right now?”

CNN’s Ana Navarro was also on the panel as a guest host, and she ripped into Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for praising the Texas caravan at Trump’s campaign rally in Miami. Navarro made her comments with scathing mockery for how “Little Marco” used to despise Trump before campaigning on his behalf.

“It endangered people’s lives! People could have been hurt. It’s an aggression against democracy,” Navarro said. “Marco Rubio, you who talk about socialism and talk about dictatorships, to be making fun of this and making light of this, you shallow little hypocrite! I’m so embarrassed I ever supported you.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]