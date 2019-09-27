On the day after the Whistleblower complaint was released and alleged a possible criminal cover-up by the Trump administration, Fox & Friends — aka, the favorite cable news show of President Donald Trump — painted the most charitable explanation of the “lock-down” of a phonecall transcript possible.

At issue? One of the new and potentially most damaging details to have emerged from the lightly redacted Whistleblower complaint released Thursday morning is the section sub-titled “Efforts to restrict access to records related to the call.” That section reads:

In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to “lock down” all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced—as is customary—by the White House Situation Room. This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call. White House officials told me that they were “directed” by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalization, and distribution to Cabinet-level officials. Instead, the transcript was loaded into a separate electronic system that is otherwise used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature. One White House official described this act as an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective. I do not know whether similar measures were taken to restrict access to other records of the call, such as contemporaneous handwritten notes taken by those who listened in.

Again, the Whistleblower is citing information learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened.

But Fox & Friends described the rather damning allegation above as a simple effort to keep leakers from leaking leaks.

Brian Kilmeade started by noting “when you talk about a cover-up, this was put into a place which was cybersecurity secured,” to which Steve Doocy chimed in “special computers.”

Kilmeade continued with his descriptive technical jargon, saying “Special computer which was password secured and you could thoroughly understand the administration wanting to guard against interactions that are important for national security,” before listing examples of past and embarrassing links that have emerged from the Trump administration. “They still don’t know who they can trust and can’t trust,” Kilmeade ended.

Ainsley Earhardt added “keep in mind, there were so many leakers in the beginning of the administration.,” then suggested that “the president was probably saying look…I need to file this in a classified repository,” during which Kilmeade interjected, “file it away.”

Perhaps noticing the overreach, Doocy reminded viewers that as the White House started to tighten the security, “according to the document that was released yesterday, this is not where they normally put things since then., adding “this was extraordinary.”

At no point did any of the Fox & Friends note that, as the Whistleblower complaintant alleged, a White House official describing the act as “an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective,” which, you know, is sort of a big deal, if true.

Watch above via Fox News.

