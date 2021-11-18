WATCH: Jen Psaki Says Biden Has Answered Reporter’s Questions ‘Twice As Many Times’ As Trump Did

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden has taken questions from reporters “twice as many times” as former President Donald Trump had at this point in his presidency.

Politico’s Anita Kumar interviewed Ms. Psaki on Wednesday and asked Psaki to respond to criticism that the president isn’t “accessible enough,” and in particular, for “not holding enough news conferences, for being too scripted.”

President Biden has participated in 6 solo and 3 joint press conferences thus far, while Trump had participated in 1 solo and 20 joint pressers his first year in office.

Psaki conceded that “it’s the job of every journalist to push for more access,” but added, “if we granted access every time a journalist asked for an interview or access, we probably wouldn’t necessarily be doing our jobs.”

“What is something that is misunderstood out there, though, is it’s really about how any president uses their time or how they engage with the media,” Psaki said, and described former President Obama’s affinity for interviews, versus President Biden’s preference for “short Q&A” sessions, usually during media sprays.

Psaki estimated Biden has done around 150 of these and added, “A lot of people think of President former President Trump as quite accessible. President Biden has answered questions twice as many times at these events than President Trump did at this point in time.”

Psaki went on to point out that “at a press conference, you take maybe 10, maybe 15 questions,” and that Biden “probably takes — I mean, I have to look at it— but 20, 30 questions a week.”

“I think that’s more an issue related to the White House press corps… than it is for of concern to the American public,” Psaki said. “They see the president answer questions multiple times a week. They see him speaking and providing updates. We put cabinet members, officials, the vice president just did a major interview today. I think it would be hard for anyone to argue that we are not providing information to the public.”

Watch above via Politico.

