Maggie Haberman Reports Trump’s Relationship With Giuliani Is ‘Strained’ Partly Due to Election Cases He Lost

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s relationship is much less amicable than it was in 2018.

Appearing on CNN on Friday night, Haberman was asked about Trump headlining an event at his Bedminster country club to help his former attorney raise money for his legal expenses. Last month, Giuliani and Trump were indicted over their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The former president has not pledged any money of his own to help Giuliani.

After losing that contest, Trump appointed Giuliani to lead the effort to challenge the results court. Trump’s legal team lost more than 50 cases.

“So, Maggie, Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty today,” said CNN’s John Berman, noting the former New York mayor’s plea in court earlier in the day. “We learned that Trump is headlining this [$100,000] per person fundraiser for Giuliani next week. What’s the relationship right now between these two men?”

Haberman replied by referring to a comment earlier in the show about Trump “hosting” the event.”

“I’m not sure he’s hosting it,” Haberman replied. “I think he’s having it at his club. I have no idea if he’s charging a rental fee or what for this event. He is headlining it, that is true. Their relationship is strained. Look, Trump is said to still have some fondness for Giuliani, but Trump has often been very critical of Giuliani over the last couple of years. He has said to Giuliani and to others, ‘Well, you didn’t win these cases,’ and therefore he wasn’t going to cover the fees that Giuliani was looking for back in 2020 when he was, you know, offering all of these false theories and claims about widespread fraud.”

She stated that the two still see each other but she suggested they now speak less frequently.

“These are not people who are speaking on the phone every day,” Haberman continued. “Trump has a separate relationship that he had for a long time with… Rudy’s son, Andrew, who is one of Giuliani’s closest advisers and confidants. But that’s a very separate track. This is not a relationship that has ever gone back to where it was in, say, 2018.”

In addition to the criminal charges, Giuliani also faces civil litigation. This week he was found liable for defaming two poll workers in Georgia he claimed help rig the election against Trump. A trial will determine the damages he owes.

