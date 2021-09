The Friday cable news ratings are in, and The Five continued its uninterrupted dominance. Every single day last week, the 5 p.m. show was first in the ratings, beating the prime time slates of every other network.

The Five drew 3.02 million total viewers and 363,000 in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic. While it placed first in total viewers, The Five was second to their colleague Tucker Carlson in the demo (Tucker Carlson Tonight drew 2.95 million overall and 456,000 in the demo).

The Five was the most-watched show on cable news from Monday through Thursday, beating the usual cable news chart-toppers Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Rachel Maddow.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

982 NEW DAY:

302 MORNING JOE:

802 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

19 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1310 NEW DAY:

409 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

110 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1687 NEW DAY:

507 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1755 CNN NEWSROOM:

596 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

761 NATIONAL REPORT:

152 JAG:

90 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1624 CNN NEWSROOM:

661 — — JAG:

128 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1579 AT THIS HOUR:

607 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

527 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

135 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1774 INSIDE POLITICS:

711 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

638 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

147 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

209 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1444 CNN NEWSROOM:

685 MTP DAILY:

725 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

297 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1434 CNN NEWSROOM:

641 KATY TUR REPORTS:

729 AMERICAN AGENDA:

179 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

336 3p STORY, THE:

1620 CNN NEWSROOM:

682 — — BLUE BLOODS:

266 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1583 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

707 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1209 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

264 BLUE BLOODS:

268 5p FIVE, THE:

3021 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

755 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

244 BLUE BLOODS:

254 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2172 SITUATION ROOM:

695 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1177 SPICER & CO:

258 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

113 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1835 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

793 REIDOUT:

1175 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

314 DONLON REPORT, THE:

61 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2950 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1022 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1375 STINCHFIELD:

246 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

47 9p HANNITY:

2556 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

902 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2406 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

142 NEWSNATION PRIME:

54 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2137 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

639 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1493 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

142 BANFIELD:

65 11p GUTFELD!:

1924 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

386 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

974 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

95 DONLON REPORT, THE:

52

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

176 NEW DAY:

51 MORNING JOE:

90 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

6 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

195 NEW DAY:

72 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

22 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

245 NEW DAY:

96 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

291 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

74 NATIONAL REPORT:

28 JAG:

7 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

243 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 — — JAG:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

213 AT THIS HOUR:

116 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

45 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 12p OUTNUMBERED:

297 INSIDE POLITICS:

131 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

24 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

262 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 MTP DAILY:

85 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

39 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

235 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 KATY TUR REPORTS:

95 AMERICAN AGENDA:

23 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

43 3p STORY, THE:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

147 — — BLUE BLOODS:

38 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

228 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

143 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

99 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

22 5p FIVE, THE:

363 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

31 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

291 SITUATION ROOM:

143 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

112 SPICER & CO:

21 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

278 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

172 REIDOUT:

137 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

456 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

218 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

181 STINCHFIELD:

36 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 9p HANNITY:

350 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

189 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

300 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

18 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

359 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

147 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

175 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

9 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

304 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

107 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

137 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 DONLON REPORT, THE:

10

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 608,000

Fox News: 1.69 million

MSNBC: 948,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 126,000

Fox News: 259,000

MSNBC: 108,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 854,000

Fox News: 2.54 million

MSNBC: 1.75 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 185,000

Fox News: 389,000

MSNBC: 219,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

