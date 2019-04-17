comScore

Colbert Reminds Trump He Doesn’t Work for Fox News: ‘They Work for You’

By Tamar AuberApr 17th, 2019, 11:53 pm

On the eve of the Mueller report release, Late Show host Stephen Colbert reminded President Donald Trump that he doesn’t actually work for Fox News.

Colbert started off with a tweet that Trump wrote skewering Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ appearance on Fox News for a town hall . The town hall was also panned by Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

He started off by reading this in his Trumpian voice:

Then, the comedian pointed out the part where Trump wrote “we,” seemingly including himself as part of Fox News.

“Mr. President on the behalf of the American people let me remind you — you don’t work for Fox News, they work for you,” Colbert quipped.

The audience laughed.

Colbert followed up by reading another Trump tweet.

Colbert then joked that Trump did indeed thank himself in the middle of his own tweet.

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Tamar Auber