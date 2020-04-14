Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has distanced himself from one of his most prominent campaign spokespeople in light of her refusal to join him in rallying behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Ever since Sanders dropped out of the race and endorsed his former rival, the former press secretary for the Sanders 2020 campaign, Briahna Joy Gray, has made it clear that she refuses to follow her former boss’s lead.

With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don’t endorse Joe Biden. I supported Bernie Sanders because he backed ideas like #MedicareForAll, cancelling ALL student debt, & a wealth tax. Biden supports none of those. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 13, 2020

Speaking to the Associated Press on Tuesday, Sanders warned his supporters that it would be “irresponsible” if they facilitate President Donald Trump’s reelection by failing to unify behind the Biden campaign.

From the interview:

“She is my former press secretary — not on the payroll,” Sanders noted. A spokesman later clarified that all campaign staffers were no longer on the payroll as of Tuesday, though they will get a severance check in May.

“Do we be as active as we can in electing Joe Biden and doing everything we can to move Joe and his campaign in a more progressive direction? Or do we choose to sit it out and allow the most dangerous president in modern American history to get reelected?” Sanders continued to say. “I believe that it’s irresponsible for anybody to say, ‘Well, I disagree with Joe Biden’ — I disagree with Joe Biden! — ‘and therefore I’m not going to be involved.’”

