CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo repeatedly asked Senator Elizebeth Warren (D-MA) Monday night why she is best suited to take the Democratic nomination over Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The Massachusetts senator’s answer: “I’ve got the best chance to beat Donald Trump.”

The segment began with Cuomo setting up Warren with the hypothetical of a voter who is looking to choose between her and Sanders.

“So now there’s a voter in New Hampshire, and they say, boy, you know what? I like this Warren. She’s smart. She’s got a plan for everything….but I’ve got to decide between her and Sanders. Sanders has never changed. That man is authentic as he is anything else. And Warren has changed a little bit. The Medicare plan changed, the timing, the mechanism, how to play for it. Bernie’s more consistent. I’ve got to go for Bernie. How do you convince him?” the CNN host asked.

Declining to criticize her fellow Democratic candidates, Warren stated that she would “deliver results.”

“Look, look, all I can say — I’m not going to criticize anybody else, but all I can say is, I’m going to deliver results. I got a consumer bureau passed into law at a time when everybody said it just can’t be done. But I got it done. I’ve gotten about a dozen bills passed since Donald Trump has been elected, including one that’s going to help the 40 million people across this country who have hearing loss, but can’t afford to get hearing aides. So I had a plan for an over-the-counter bill, got it all the way through, and next year people will be able to buy hearing aides across the country.”

Cuomo then continued pressing Warren to address the question, “And somewhere, Senator Sanders is yelling at you, senator, he’s yelling, ‘I wrote the damn bill! Can I get the results, too!'”

“What’s the difference?” Cuomo asked.

Warren responded, “So, I’ve done it. I’ve actually done it, with an agency, I’ve done it with bills in Congress. And look, my view on this is, we’ve got to do on health care the most help for the most people as quickly as possible. Last year 36 million Americans couldn’t afford to get a prescription filled.”

Warren then continued on how she would protect the Affordable Care Act while adding that she will lower the cost of drugs.

“You don’t think Bernie can do the same thing on day one?” Cuomo continued pressing Warren.

“I’m going to use — look, I’m going to use all the tools. I have worked in an administration, I spent a year setting up an agency. I’m going to use the tools of our agencies. I’m going to use the tools that a president has by herself. And I’m going to take the fight straight to Congress,” Warren continued.

Cuomo then gave it one last chance for Warren to tackle the question head-on by asking, “Why you and not Senator Sanders or Buttigieg?”

“I’ve got the best chance to beat Donald Trump. And I’ve got the best chance to beat Donald Trump because I can bring our party together. I’ve got the best chance to beat Donald Trump because I run on core democratic ideas and values that every Democrat can get behind. Every one in our party can and should get behind. And that, also, pull in Republicans and independents. That is how I’m going to beat Donald Trump. And that should be our number one job come November,” Warren concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]