Donald Trump Jr. was one of the speakers firing up the crowd in Orlando ahead of President Donald Trump‘s big campaign rally tonight, and the president’s son took a few shots at Joe Biden.

As Trump Jr. talked about his father’s successes, he brought up Biden and laughed as he said, “I hear brilliant guys like Joe Biden… he gets up on the stump––it’s so stupid… to his group of about four people in the audience. ‘Government has failed you.’ Usually as he’s groping someone.”

“It ain’t pretty,” he added. “But there’s something off with that guy.”

Trump Jr. was of course referencing the women who came forward weeks ago with allegations of inappropriate touching against Biden. The president, of course, has been accused of worse.

The president’s son went to say that Biden telling people they’ve been failed by the government overlooks that he was in government for decades. “Maybe you’re the problem, Joe Biden!” Trump Jr. said.

He also mocked Biden for talking about curing cancer if he’s elected, asking, “Why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

You can watch above, via OAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com