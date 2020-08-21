Outspoken former Democratic strategist James Carville offered some of his trademark pithiness, by reveling in what he called “perfect day” for his party as the Democratic National Convention wrapped up on Thursday night.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, the loquacious Clinton campaign adviser tracked the momentous events of the day and how they redounded to the benefit of removing Donald Trump from the Oval Office.

I thought this was a perfect day,” Carville said in his inimitable style. “It started with the president’s chief strategist arrested on a 150-foot yacht and it ended with Vice President Biden saying ‘God bless the troops.'”

Carville was referring to former Trump 2016 campaign advisor and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was taken into custody on Thursday morning by Postal Inspector Police for wire fraud charges related to embezzling money from a private effort to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Notably, the self-described populist was arrested onboard a 150-foot yacht owned by an exiled Chinese billionaire.

And Biden’s acceptance speech at the DNC convention was widely praised across cable news, and even earned plaudits on Fox News, where it was called “enormously effective” and “a home run.”

“I think what he showed tonight — he was very clear,” Carville added. “He wants to be president of all America, not the base. And I thought that was the real contrast. I really did. And I agree with everything that Gene [Robinson] said. But I think today is a very instructive day in where America is. I really do. And I thought the speech was above all — it was really solid. And I think that’s what the country is looking for. Just some solidness, just to knock on that door and know somebody is there. And he did a really good job of that.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

