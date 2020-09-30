Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen appeared on MSNBC Wednesday to react to the first big presidential debate, alongside Anthony Scaramucci and Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz.

Ari Melber first asked all three for their one-word reactions to the debate.

Cohen said, “Fecal-display.”

Scaramucci said, “Unhinged.”

Schwartz said, “Rabid.”

Melber played the moment of the debate where Trump was confronted about white supremacy, asking Cohen, “‘Stand by’ to the Proud Boys when he was asked about white supremacy. Your view of that and what have you seen in your time with him that helps explain that so people know what they’re voting on if they want to support him in November.”

Cohen said Trump “has made racism a central tenet of this campaign”:

“In this case, he’s blown his whistle at the Proud Boys. He’s essentially called this supremacist horde to their battle stations. That’s how I saw it. It’s not what people think. You have to understand Donald Trump to understand… what he’s really thinking. He’s refusing to disavow them because they are now his army. And he will call them to arms when he loses, as an attempt on regain control over power. He sees them as an army. They dress like an army, they behave like an army, they brandish the Trump flag, the Make America Great Again flag, as they walk down the street attacking people. This is his army. And he intends on calling them back.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]