Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) slammed Donald Trump for his heavy-handed attempts to meddle in the vote certification process in Michigan, calling out the president for inviting two of the state’s top legislators to the White House.

In a Tweet posted on Thursday night, Romney, a Michigan native, hit back at Trump’s ongoing efforts to overturn the voters’ intentions there —which gave President-elect Joe Biden 150,000 more votes — by convincing the state legislature to appoint a set of pro-Trump electors.

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” Romney wrote. “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.”

In the days after the Election, Romney called out Trump’s baseless election fraud claims, hammering them as “rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world.” Back in October, Romney, acknowledged that he did not vote for Trump.

