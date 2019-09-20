The New York Post savaged Mayor Bill de Blasio with a devastating front-page “obituary” for his failed presidential campaign, attributing its early demise to “ego-induced psychosis.”

The New York tabloid didn’t hold back in its brutal autopsy of de Blasio’s brief 2020 run, which saw the mayor take long absences from his current job to no avail, noting that “it died doing what it loved best — being as far away from New York City as possible.”

“The campaign always gave 100% — and always polled at 1%,” the obit snarked. It is “survived by hotel industry officials who expect favors from City Hall. And 8 million suffering New Yorkers.”

“In lieu of flowers, de Blasio asks for donations to his slush fund.”

Image credit: New York Post, September 21, 2019.

