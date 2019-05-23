Sam Bee Destroys Democrats Who Go on Fox News: ‘You Just Look Stupid’

Samantha Bee took turns dismantling Fox News and destroying Democratic presidential candidates who appear on the network, informing the latter that “You just look stupid.”

Bee spent an entire segment of this week’s edition of TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee methodically producing receipts for why Democrats should follow Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s lead by shunning the network.

She began by assailing the notion that people like Warren are “afraid” to go on Fox News, pointing out that “if you want to talk about being afraid of the opposition, the Republican president’s own press secretary has done fewer briefings this month than Gene Simmons,” which is a true thing.

In support of that point, Bee also played clips of Warren and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) facing down prominent witnesses at Senate hearings.

“Every time one of these women speaks to a Republican, it ends up on a shirt,” Bee remarked.

Bee also addressed Warren’s actual stated reason for refusing to appear on the network with a slam at Trump, saying “Fox News is a hate for profit racket, which in all fairness, would make it the first profitable racket Donald Trump has ever been involved in.”

She then produced receipts, such as Fox hosts’ use of the slur “Pocahontas” against Warren, another host’s reference to Pete Buttigieg as “flamboyant,” that time the network featured Harris in a “hard news” report about a murder suspect, and another host’s declaration that Harris is “not hip-hop. Trump is more hip-hop than you are.”

Bee moved on to Fox News’ close association with Trump, citing the network’s decision to kill the Stormy Daniels story prior to the election (although the editor who spiked that story denied it had to do with helping Trump in a guest column at Mediaite).

“At a certain point, if you play along with Fox, you don’t look principled or bipartisan, you just look stupid,” Bee said, addressing Democrats. “Nobody is impressed by how Charlie Brown reaches across the aisle to Lucy’s football. ”

Bee also showed Buttigieg’s reward for appearing at a Fox News town hall, which was to be lied about the very next morning.

“Why even bother doing a Fox town hall?” Bee asked, in conclusion. “As Democrats, there are easier ways for you to get lots of Fox News air time. You can talk about climate change or wear pajamas, or if all those options fail, just be Hillary Clinton.”

Watch the clip above, via TBS.

