Former President Barack Obama is promoting the first book of his two-part memoir; part of that tour included a sit-down with influential news magazine program 60 Minutes.

The Sunday night CBS news magazine show released a teaser clip, which reveals the 44th president calling out Republican members of congress for going along with President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that seem to suggest the election was stolen.

The clip opens with host Scott Pelley asking the former president about Trump’s recent claims that, among other baseless injustices, hundreds of thousands of votes were unfairly switched to President-elect Joe Biden “what are these false claims of widespread voter election fraud doing to our country right now?”

“They appear to be motivated in part because the president doesn’t like to lose, and never admits loss,” Obama replied. “I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials, who clearly know better, are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion.”

Thus far, only four sitting Republican Senators have congratulated President-elect Biden on his electoral victory, while many have kept their powder dry in allowing time for a legal investigation. Thus far, Trump campaign lawsuits filed in various swing states have been fruitless in changing any result.

“It is one more step in delegitimizing, not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally,” Obama concludes. “That’s a dangerous path.”

Watch above via the 60 Minutes YouTube page.

