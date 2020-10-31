comScore

WATCH: Stevie Wonder Performs at Biden-Obama Rally

By Josh FeldmanOct 31st, 2020, 6:10 pm

Stevie Wonder took the stage in Detroit Friday playing for the audience at a rally for Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

As he played for the crowd, Wonder addressed the coronavirus pandemic and some of the latest stats, saying that people making claims like “it’s gonna disappear” are “lying to you.”

The former president and VP are set to appear in Detroit together following an earlier rally in Flint. Obama went on a tear against President Donald Trump in Flint over the pandemic and his touting of crowd sizesl

