WATCH: Stevie Wonder Performs at Biden-Obama Rally

Stevie Wonder took the stage in Detroit Friday playing for the audience at a rally for Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

As he played for the crowd, Wonder addressed the coronavirus pandemic and some of the latest stats, saying that people making claims like “it’s gonna disappear” are “lying to you.”

Stevie Wonder to attendees at a @JoeBiden rally: "I know you're having a good time but I want y'all to social distance. I've seen y'all get to close, come on. Don't do all that. We've got a situation going on cause somebody didn't handle their business right." pic.twitter.com/21fo8MyAsa — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 31, 2020

The former president and VP are set to appear in Detroit together following an earlier rally in Flint. Obama went on a tear against President Donald Trump in Flint over the pandemic and his touting of crowd sizesl

