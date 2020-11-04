Fox News Interrupts Rudy Giuliani Ranting About Voter Fraud to Call Michigan For Biden

Rudy Giuliani went on a tear in Pennsylvania Wednesday, making a series of allegations of voter fraud, including but not limited to: “Joe Biden could have voted 50 times as far as we know, or 5,000 times! The ballots could be from Camden!”

As Giuliani continued to insist, without evidence, that there is a lot of voter fraud happening, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto jumped in with a projection that Biden has won Michigan.

During the Trump lawyer’s speech, Biden’s electoral vote count from the Fox News Decision Desk hit 264.

And as Cauvto noted, at this point if all of those projections hold up, Biden would be able to win the election with a victory in Nevada with its six electoral votes, before Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia are called.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]