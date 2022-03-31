George Wallace Tells CNN Chris Rock Should Have ‘Candy Ass’ Will Smith Arrested And ‘Go Visit Him In Jail’

In an interview with CNN, comic George Wallace called Oscar-winning actor Will Smith a “candy ass” and said Chris Rock should have Smith arrested over the slap that has taken over the news cycle this week.

On Day Five of the slap news cycle, CNN is taking a run at some kind of special Emmy award for their coverage of the confrontation between Messrs Smith and Rock at Sunday night’s Oscar Awards show. In a media environment saturated with slap takes and flailing bids for attention, CNN has stood out for comprehensiveness.

For example, CNN New Day anchor Brianna Keilar followed up her interview with Chris Rock audience member Alex Avram by hosting Mr. Wallace, who professed love for Mr. Smith, but recommended stiff penalties.

Wallace said the incident “is going to be a stain on Chris for the rest of his life,” and joked that a traumatized Rock would flinch when someone reached for water at the dinner table.

“I think he should sue him and press charges and go visit him in jail and say ‘Thank you’,” Wallace said.

Like others, Mr. Wallace raised concerns about the safety of comics everywhere.

“Being a comedian, you know, Chris is one of us, we have a small fraternity, and for someone to approach the stage, you have crossed the line when you made your first step toward the stage and you were not invited onstage,” Wallace said, suggesting “before every show, we’ve got to make an announcement: Anyone approaching the stage will be arrested on the spot, because this is dangerous and we got to present these jokes.”

Keilar went on to ask, “You think Will Smith should be charged?”

“Hell yes!” Wallace said. “If he had hit me, had it been the real Rock? The professional wrestler, you think Will Smith would have walked up on stage? The real Rock would have put the people’s elbow on his candy ass.”

Wallace went on to suggest that the Academy “sanction” Smith by not inviting him back for future awards shows.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com