Harry Potter Cast to Reunite for 20th Anniversary Special — Without J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone stars and its filmmaker Chris Columbus are reuniting for a 20th anniversary special on HBO Max.

While the Hollywood Reporter had previously reported that WarnerMedia had greenlit an unscripted quiz show and retrospective special, no information, including who was attached to the special, was noted at the time.

WarnerMedia has since announced that the special will feature the franchise’s star trio — Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson — along with several other cast members, but will be missing a central player.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling will not be participating in the special, entitled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and set to stream Jan. 1 on HBO Max.

The omission comes after Rowling faced an intense backlash over comments she made regarding the transgender community, prompting the cast of her own franchise to condemn the remarks.

“Sources close to the project note that the retrospective will focus on the creation of the film and the central cast/team,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg. “Rowling will, however, be featured in archival footage. She will not make a new appearance in the special.”

The special will be executive produced by Pulse Films and Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” Patterson said of the special. “The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, added in a statement. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Watson also released a statement on the upcoming special, revealing that Hermoine is still her “favorite fictional character of all time.”

“I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful,” Watson added. “Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you.”

Other alumni of the film franchise who are set to join include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know. I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful. Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place. I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too – I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked. Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. Lots to look forward to. E x

