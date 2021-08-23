John Oliver Brutally Mocks ‘Smirking Golf Bag’ Mike Richards Amid Jeopardy! Host Chaos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver a brutal jab at Mike Richards following his quick tenure as Jeopardy! host, tackling the game show chaos before diving into the United States’ “failure” in Afghanistan.

“It’s been a busy week. There was a bomb threat in Washington, this smirking golf bag was demoted from hosting Jeopardy! to merely running it,” Oliver said on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight as a picture of Richards appeared on the screen.

The late-night host was referring to Richards’ recent ousting as Jeopardy! host — a title he held for less than 10 days — also hitting at his role as an executive producer of the game show.

Quickly after Richards was rumored to replace the late Alex Trebek as Jeopardy! host, news of past discrimination lawsuits he faced at his prior job at The Price is Right started to make the rounds online.

Just as he addressed the lawsuits in a memo to staff, insisting that the allegations do not reflect his character, past derogatory comments Richards made in a 2013 episode of his podcast The Randumb Show were also unearthed.

While Richards apologized for the remarks, saying, “It’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes,” his title as host was quickly revoked.

Oliver’s dig comes after he hit at Richards’ last week while addressing the debate surrounding mask mandates at schools.

The host aired a video showing angry parents harassing a school board member who voted in favor of a mask mandate.

“You can leave freely, but we will find you, and we know who you are,” they yelled at the board member, adding, “You will never be allowed in public again.”

“Holy shit! It is genuinely hard to imagine a five-word phrase less welcome than ‘We know who you are’ — aside from, obviously, ‘New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards,” Oliver quipped.

