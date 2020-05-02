Late Night Quarantine Highlights, Week Seven: Sex, Govs, and ‘Stupid Shows’

This is week seven of all of late night stopping normal production during the coronavirus pandemic. But hosts have continued doing shows from home and brought in plenty of special guests to entertain viewers. We’ve put together some of this week’s highlights below:

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

As we mentioned a few weeks ago, Jimmy Fallon’s daughters crashing his at-home shows are an absolute delight to watch. This week one of them crashed Fallon’s interview with Jon Hamm for a spirited discussion about farm animals.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

This week Stephen Colbert hosted Chuck Schumer on his show, and not only did President Donald Trump see it, but he went on a tangent about Colbert’s “stupid show.” So the Late Show host fired back by roasting the president a little…

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Do you remember the movie Kangaroo Jack? You know, the one with that highly misleading “Rapper’s Delight” scene? You don’t? Well, Jimmy Kimmel spoke this week with Anthony Anderson, who starred in the film, for a hilariously random reunion with co-star Jerry O’Connell and another surprise guest.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers’ brother Josh is a dead ringer for California Governor Gavin Newsom, so he took over as the governor with a message telling residents to keep social distancing even if it’s a “major bummer.” (Meyers also spoke to the real Newsomspoke to the real Newsom this week.)

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz have a new comedy improv special out on Netflix. The duo joined James Corden this week for some hilarious mayhem involving video games, Schwartz’s (maybe) involvement in this week’s Parks & Rec special, and Middleditch doing extremely fine in isolation.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

You may have noticed that Elon Musk, um, flipped the hell out this week over stay-at-home orders. Trevor Noah mocked the Tesla CEO for ranting both on Twitter and on an earnings call saying those orders are “fascist.” “This guy’s just trying to stir up civil unrest so that people end up buying one of his bulletproof trucks.”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

This week Samantha Bee spoke with Senator Kamala Harris about the coronavirus pandemic, the racial disparities revealed in the response, and concerns about the integrity of the election. But Bee also pointed out that “running for vice president must be a very full schedule for you.”

Desus & Mero

This week Desus & Mero spoke with chef José Andrés about how his charitable organization World Central Kitchen is helping feed people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. And just try to keep your mouth from watering as Andrés talks about fried eggs.

Conan

So there’s one elephant in the room people have been wondering about as they continue to stay at/work from home. Conan O’Brien spoke for all those people this week in his conversation with sex therapist Dr. Emily Morse about how to stay, er, “stimulated” in isolation.

***

Late night shows have continued using their at-home shows to raise money for various charities and non-profit groups. We’ve included links below:

World Central Kitchen

World Food Programme

Direct Relief

ASPCA

Actors Fund

El Arte de Los Sueños Foundation

All It Takes

Feeding America

USO

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

Center for Reproductive Rights

GLSEN

#TipsFromHome#TipsFromHome

Love My Neighbor Foundation

MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund

City Harvest

International Medical Corps Coronavirus Relief

Food Bank NYC

Partners in Health

