Margaret Atwood Faces Backlash, Slammed as Transphobic for Sharing Article Hitting at Gender-Neutral Language

Margaret Atwood is facing quite the backlash for sharing a Toronto Star column titled, “Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?”

In the piece, columnist Rosie DiManno, argued that the adoption of gender-neutral language creates an “erasure of women,” which leaves “well-meaning people tongue-tied, lest they be attacked as transphobic or otherwise insensitive to the increasingly complex constructs of gender.”

DiManno claimed that woman was “in danger of becoming a dirty word,” adding, “struck from the lexicon of officialdom, eradicated from medical vocabulary and expunged from conversation.”

DiManno begins her article by mocking gender-neutral language, imagining certain song titles without the word “woman” in them, and cracking, “Apologies to Aretha Franklin, Shania Twain and Roy Orbison, but this appears to be where we’re heading if language radicals get their way.”

Atwood was quickly compared to J.K. Rowling for sharing the piece, as the Harry Potter author faced a similar backlash after taking issue with an article that used gender-neutral language to discuss the menstrual cycle.

Many noted the irony that Atwood would share the piece, as she wrote The Handmaid’s Tale, which imagines a dystopian theocracy that reduces fertile women to their ability to bear children, essentially subjecting them to a form slavery.

“‘Birthing people’ is not just inclusive to trans and non-binary people, but also surrogates and those who give their babies up for adoption,” noted Katelyn Burns, the United States’ first openly transgender Capitol Hill reporter. “Giving birth is not the only reason for women to exist (as your own work clearly stresses!)”

Others noted that her work often critiques the essentialism of gender roles, while others slammed her as a TERF — the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist:

Correction: she favorably tweeted someone else’s (terrible) whole ass essay, she didn’t write it herself. but … it’s still a real bummer — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) October 19, 2021

No one is banning the word “woman.” Many organizations are — rightly — opting for precise language when talking about things that have to do with biological traits rather than gender identity. It’s not an attack on womanhood to NOT equate gender with specific biology. — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) October 19, 2021

Atwood wading into TERF waters is an entirely unsurprising development pic.twitter.com/79g1xIJGTy — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) October 19, 2021

i’m margaret atwood and THIS is alyssa’s secret — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) October 19, 2021

Good morning to everyone except Margaret Atwood.

These second wave feminists need to find the exit if they can’t be intersectional https://t.co/RjRr2VqQl1 — Erica Ifill (@wickdchiq) October 19, 2021

there will be a lot of dust kicked in the air, and she will materially benefit regardless of what happens. She is already being embraced with open arms by people she decried less than a year ago. — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) October 19, 2021

I’ll never understand why changes like these are resisted when they make room for people that have been oppressed or are living under oppression. WHY?! It’s no skin off your ass. — tanya tagaq (@tagaq) October 19, 2021

And see, what’s likely going to happen next is any trans or nonbinary person who came into your mentions to try and correct the misinformation you shared in this article will soon be flooded with transphobic replies that attempt to erase OUR identities. Happens every time. — Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) October 19, 2021

She been on some bullshit but because YT women wanted to hang onto her & her ~dystopian~ portrayal of YT ““womanhood””, now we’re here 🤨https://t.co/cMbA276MVu — Clarkisha (@IWriteAllDay_) October 19, 2021

“Margaret Atwood, most known for her books critiquing essentialism of gender roles, writes op-ed defending essentialism of gender roles.” https://t.co/6XN29JmW0Y — Aditya Mukerjee, the Otterrific 🦦 🏳️‍🌈 (@chimeracoder) October 19, 2021

“Birthing people” is not just inclusive to trans and non-binary people, but also surrogates and those who give their babies up for adoption. Giving birth is not the only reason for women to exist (as your own work clearly stresses!) https://t.co/4OcMsMXntD — Derailed 7000 series tran (@transscribe) October 19, 2021

1. I am not a fan of hers

2. I haven’t commented on The Other Person Being Transphobic because I don’t want to do the labor that justifies the value of the transphobia — I go by RB now, thx ✌🏻 (@RheaButcher) October 19, 2021

when people get old they thirst for the familiar like a vampiric priest to a chalice of blood. margaret atwood is just afraid of death — eve 6ix (@Eve6) October 19, 2021

Oh right okay, so having joined in the monstering of JK Rowling Atwood has finally deigned to notice there’s a teensy problem https://t.co/pM6zVNHYmN — Mary Harrington (@moveincircles) October 19, 2021

I didn’t know Margret Atwood sucked. Transphobia SUCKS. The people commenting on her post should be enough proof you’re one the wrong side of history. Please glob don’t let me become a harmful crone. Everyone call me out when I get crusty. — tanya tagaq (@tagaq) October 19, 2021

i feel like everyone should have clocked margaret atwood when she said the handmaid’s tale didn’t reflect anything happening in the us. intentional or not, she told everyone that black and native women weren’t real women to her. — adrie 🇯🇲 (@adrierising) October 19, 2021

Margaret Atwood retweeted it & that saddens me. Women reducing themselves to their organs & secondary sexual characteristics while thinking that’s freedom would break my heart if they weren’t reducing themselves *specifically in order* to undermine other people’s dignity. — Amal El-Mohtar (@tithenai) October 19, 2021

just blocked margaret atwood for terf shit wowow i hate this timeline — Becca O’Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) October 19, 2021

margaret atwood sucks — Sean Michaels (@swanmichaels) October 19, 2021

future therapist: How did you do this week?

me: Great! I saw DUNE and canceled Margaret Atwood — The Handperson’s Tale (@jacobtwop) October 19, 2021

not margaret atwood insisting that women, specifically, give birth 🥴 https://t.co/zwMOOPjDr4 — Gabrielle Alexa Noel (@gabalexa) October 19, 2021

Since Margaret Atwood is questioning why we can’t say “woman” anymore, I’ll reshare the essay I wrote last year after another famous white feminist author mocked inclusive language.https://t.co/f8iIimiAEv — Mallory Yu (@mallory_yu) October 19, 2021

