Steve Sadow — the attorney added to ex-President Donald Trump’s legal team just hours before he surrenders for arrest in Georgia — previously represented rapper Gunna on a RICO prosecution by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of Trump on 13 counts related to election crimes last week. Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment were given until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment, and Trump has said he will surrender Thursday.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has promised that if Trump is arrested, he will be forced to pose for a mugshot, which would then be made available to the press. The entire scene figures to be a media spectacle of unprecedented proportions.

Just hours before his latest date with infamy, Trump’s team confirmed the hiring of Sadow, who has an odd connection to Trump — or rather a false and derogatory attack he has made against DA Willis.

Sadow represented Gunna in a case brought by Willis against the YSL (Young Stoner Life/Young Slime Life) rap collective, which she charged in a RICO indictment was actually a “criminal street gang.”

Gunna pled guilty in December under an agreement with Willis’s office:

The rapper entered a negotiated plea, known as an Alford plea, in which a defendant doesn’t admit he committed the crime, but acknowledges that it is in his best interest to plead guilty. The charge Gunna faced was one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act. — The rapper swore that he has personal knowledge that members or associates of YSL have committed crimes in furtherance of the gang — but seemed to distance himself from “YSL the gang” versus “YSL the label.” “I recognize, accept and deeply regret that my talent and music indirectly furthered YSL the gang to the detriment of my community,” Gunna acknowledged on the signed statement. “YSL as a gang must end.”

The YSL prosecution is also the source of an unhinged attack on Willis by Trump that made it into speeches and a campaign ad — in which he falsely claimed she once had an affair with a client who was a gang member. The claim was based on a Rolling Stone interview in which rapper Mondo praised Willis over her work representing him when she was a defense attorney:

He says that even after his sentence, she worked to get him an early release from the program due to COVID. And beyond her casework, he says that the two shared a “cool relationship,” with her being aware of his rap career and even using it in her defense. That’s why the YSL indictment is surprising to Mondo. “That’s not her character,” he contends. “She’s almost like, not really street, but she understands what goes on, bro. She understands life to a certain degree. She ain’t trying to take all these little Black dudes down. She ain’t that type of woman, man. I’m telling you, she’s not.”

Mondo co-founded YSL, the same group to which Gunna belonged when he was represented by now-Trump lawyer Steve Sadow.

