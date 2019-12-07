Saturday Night Live returned to the broadcast airwaves this week, bringing special guests to play Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson and bringing back Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

SNL brought in Jimmy Fallon to play Trudeau, Paul Rudd to play Macron and James Cordon to play the U.K. PM in a sketch that made out NATO as an immature high school lunchroom complete with Johnson sticking a sign on the back of Trump’s back saying ‘IMPEACH ME!’ and the table telling Trump to sit with the leader of Latvia.

Baldwin’s Trump sadly realizes “Oh, my God, I’m at the losers’ table” after the leader of Latvia offers him some pickled octopus.

The sketch was then interrupted by Cecily Strong playing Melania Trump to promote her anti-bullying Be Best campaign and also Peloton.

This was SNL’s first new episode since the Thanksgiving break, with Jennifer Lopez hosting and rapper DaBaby performing.

The last episode before the break saw a number of guest stars join the regular cast members for a sketch taking on the current Democratic primary field. Even Baldwin was on hand to portray Trump taking one of his infamous helicopter press conferences (featuring a guest turn from host Will Ferrell as a too-talkative Amb. Gordon Sondland)

There will be more episodes in the coming weeks. Next Saturday, Dec. 14 will see Scarlett Johansson hosting and Niall Horan as the musical guest.

SNL veteran Eddie Murphy and musical guest Lizzo will close out the year on Dec. 21.

Watch above, via NBC.

