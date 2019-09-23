South Park Takes Aim at ICE in New Teaser For Season 23

In a new teaser trailer for the 23rd season of South Park, which premieres on Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents kick down Kyle’s front door and take his family away.

In a reference to the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump‘s crackdown on illegal immigrants, the teaser shows ICE agents taking members of the Broflovski family away while Kyle’s baby brother Ike cries.

“Who are you people?” asks Kyle’s mom, prompting one of the agents to reply, “We’re ICE, ma’am, we had an anonymous tip that illegals were living in this household.”

“This is ridiculous, you can’t take our children away from us,” his dad responds, while another agent declares, “You guys take the parents, we’ll take the kids.”

The teaser ends with Cartman watching the situation through binoculars and laughing from his bedroom window.

South Park has tackled current affairs since its debut in 1997, and has previously parodied figures and topics as varied as President Trump, Hillary Clinton, social justice, the Occupy movement, Colin Kaepernick, Mark Zuckerberg, safe spaces, and George Zimmerman.

