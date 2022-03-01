<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert highlighted the several ways Ukrainian civilians have prepared to fight against the Russian military after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of their nation.

“The Cold War is back in a big way,” Colbert said on Monday’s Late Show. “And the whole world has been gripped by the moving images coming out of Ukraine.”

The host went on to point to scenes of “heartbreak and heroism,” such as images of families attempting to find refuge in Poland or seeking shelter in subway stations.

“Men trying to stop tanks with their bare hands,” Colbert added, showing video of a man pushing a moving tank. “We all knew this was going to happen for weeks, but there is a difference between knowing it coming, and watching it happen.”

He went on to slam Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as both a “humanitarian crisis” and a “triumph of humanity,” explaining that Ukrainian citizens “will not back down or bow down.”

“The war in Ukraine isn’t working out the way Russia intended,” Colbert added. “Take that Putin!”

He then pointed to the “most moving moments of defiance” that Ukrainians displayed amid the invasion, airing video of a force of Ukrainian soldiers defending the Black Sea’s Snake Island.

In the video, a voice from a Russian military ship can be heard telling the Ukrainian soldiers to put down their arms to avoid getting hit.

“Russian warship, go f*ck yourself,” a Ukrainian soldier says in return.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, the soldiers are currently believed to be alive and prisoners of war.

Colbert then highlighted other examples of heroism, airing a video of a man moving a landmine from a street to allow Ukraine forces to pass.

Other Ukrainians have been making Molotov cocktails to defend themselves from Russian soldiers, as per instructions from the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.

Colbert did not only show love for brave civilians, but also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to leave Kyiv amid the invasion and instead of asking the United States for “ammunition, not a ride.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com