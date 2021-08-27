The Daily Show Roasts ‘Epic News Bro’ Chris Cuomo in Damning Mock Biography

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Daily Show has created another damning mock biography, but this time it’s focusing on the life and career of “epic news bro” Chris Cuomo.

Narrated by correspondent Desi Lydic, the nearly 12 minute segment mocked Cuomo’s time at the “school of hard knocks” (Yale University), his on-air banter and “bullying,” and his controversial support of his brother and Democratic former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Chris could’ve used his family name to go into politics,” Lydic quipped, referring to his father and former New York Governor Mario Cuomo. “But that wasn’t his style. Instead, he used his family name to go into TV news.”

The biography aired a supercut of Cuomo bungee jumping, car racing, covering fires and other natural disasters, and exclaiming, “Who looks cooler than I do right now? Nobody.”

“Epic, bro!” narrated Lydic, later showing a supercut of Cuomo interrupting and talking over several of his guests on CNN.

“Damn, Chris Cuomo’s show has more beef than his keto diet,” she added.

After playing another supercut of the anchor saying his on-air motto, “let’s get after it,” Lydic cracked that “despite being a cable news host, Cuomo had a catchphrase that Rambo would say after chopping someone’s head off.”

“And it wasn’t only news he was getting after, it was life,” Lydic added. “The bad boy of CNN became best bros with his colleagues and spent his off hours just as epically: making fun and sometimes shirtless TikTok’s with his kids, partying with the cream of the B-list, and never missing his highly Instagram-able daily workout.”

After reminding viewers of “Fredogate,” Lydic eventually hit at Cuomo’s relationship with his older brother, who resigned as governor this month following several sexual harassment allegations.

“Chris would never turn on his big brother, which became very clear when something happened that caused literally everyone else in the country to turn on his big brother,” Lydic said.

Cuomo was largely criticized for how he handled his brother’s scandals, and for claiming he could not cover the harassment allegations due to a conflict of interest, despite conducting friendly interviews with the former governor last year.

“There were calls for Chris to resign too,” Lydic said. “But that’s just not who he is. Chris Cuomo gets after it.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

