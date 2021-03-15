Watch: John Oliver Dedicates Entire Segment to Exposing Tucker Carlson as a ‘White Supremacist’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s no secret that John Oliver has a habit of calling out Tucker Carlson, often calling him “racist,” judging his intelligence, mocking his appearance, and even labeling him a “failed human.”

Oliver railed against Carlson yet again on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight — this time dedicating the bulk of his show to exposing the prime time host as “the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points.”

“Our main story tonight concerns, I’m sorry to say, Tucker Carlson,” John Oliver said on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight. “This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm.”

Carlson faced intense scrutiny last week for ranting about U.S. Army efforts to accommodate servicewomen — calling it “a mockery of the U.S. military.”

“While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine—whatever ‘feminine’ means anymore since men and women no longer exist,” Carlson continued.

“What are you talking about, you performatively outraged wedge salad?” Oliver exclaimed after airing the clip. “Now, he’s packed a lot in there, from transphobia, to weirdly extolling the masculinity of China’s navy, to his completely misplaced outrage at Joe Biden over those flight suits, which were part of an initiative that started when Trump was president, and also included showing that body armor actually fits women service members, which is obviously a good idea.”

Oliver, whose wife is an Iraq War veteran, also alerted viewers that Carlson is being floated as the future Republican presidential candidate.

A reality Oliver called “seriously alarming,” adding, “because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points.”

“Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn’t fit neatly into a lot of people’s perception of white supremacist,” said the host before giving a rundown of Carlson’s history, exposing, “where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous.”

Oliver also showed clips of how Carlson covered U.S. Capitol rioters as concerned citizens, while he labeled Black Lives Matter protesters “criminal mobs” who “don’t contribute to the common good, they never have.”

“Maybe I don’t want to live in a country that looks nothing like the one I grew up in. Is that bigoted?” Carlson asked in another clip.

“Uh, yeah. Yeah, it is. That’s like saying I’ve got 10 fingers and toes, a pointy face with a little pink rosebud mouth, a cat-sized body, a long, weird tail and I eat garbage. Does that make me a possum?” Oliver shot back after airing the video. “Yes. Yes, it does. That’s the literal definition of the thing you just described.”

Carlson even had a chyron that read “we have to fight to preserve our nation & heritage” under pictures of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) — a graphic that many noted paralleled white supremacist talking points.

Oliver later noted that while Carlson often facetiously questions what white supremacy even is, the reality is that it’s the sum of his talking points.

“When you put all of this together, the pattern is clear,” explained Oliver. “He is scared of a country that ‘looks nothing like the one he grew up in’ because diversity ‘isn’t our strength,’ immigrants make our country ‘poorer, dirtier, and more divided,’ and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western civilization. All of which is really just a long way of saying that when Tucker asks, ‘What is white supremacy?’ the answer is: basically that. It’s a belief that in a country where white people are dominant, that’s all down to their natural and innate abilities, and any effort to change that is an affront to the natural order of things.”

