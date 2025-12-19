F*** You, Ben Shapiro’: Candace Owens Unloads on Former Boss Amid MAGA Rift

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens had strong words for Ben Shapiro on Friday in response to his speech attacking her ongoing conspiracy theories about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

In an episode of her podcast, Candace, Owens dragged The Daily Wire co-founder, whom she had worked for at the publication until her firing last year, over alleged anti-Semitic rhetoric. In her podcast, Owens claimed that after her firing, Shapiro “wanted to make sure my reputation and livelihood was also destroyed.”

Owens retraced her conflict with Shapiro and claimed their recent spat over Charlie Kirk marked a point of no return. She has alleged Kirk was assassinated as part of a conspiracy that possibly involves members of the Israeli government.

“I’ve put up with a lot of it, but today I draw the line. I draw the line with this miserable imp when it comes to Charlie Kirk,” she said. “Okay, don’t try me on this, but you keep trying me on this. You are an impostor, Ben. You’re an impostor.”

Owens played a clip from Shapiro’s speech on Thursday, in which he called out other conservatives– including Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson– who have refused to condemn Owens’ theories about Kirk’s death.

“The people who refuse to condemn Candace’s truly vicious attacks, and some of them are speaking here, are guilty of cowardice. Yes, cowardice,” said Shapiro in his speech. “The fact that they have said nothing while Candace has been vomiting all sorts of hideous and conspiratorial nonsense into the public square for years is just as cowardly.”

Owens launched into her own attack on Shapiro, deriding his attempt to “feign popularity in the public” and his “jealousy of Tucker Carlson,” before taking up even stronger language to express her anger over their most recent Kirk clash.

“You know those kids booed you on that stage. The amount of messages I got from Turning Point USA, people saying, ‘What is happening? Why is he on this stage, standing against everything that Charlie believed in?’ Cause that’s what you’re doing,” she said. “You’re standing against everything that Charlie believed in because you weren’t his friend. He didn’t like you for that very reason. Look at you, and I just think you are such a little worm.”

Owens then attacked Shapiro’s faith, claiming he and other Jewish people believe they are “contract lords,” before moving to lay down the gauntlet once and for all.

“I’m here to let you know that I’m done with it. I am done with it. This one is so fully off of the mother effing plantation. Truly, Ben Shapiro, f**k you and the midget horse that you rode in on. And I say that on behalf of the world,” she said.

Owens’ words mark a further escalation in the ongoing MAGA feud surrounding her and Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk. Kirk has accused the podcaster of attacking TPUSA and her family with baseless accusations, leading to a meeting between the two, which occurred on Monday.

The meeting did little to calm the storm. This week saw battle lines being drawn between those who support Owens– chiefly Kelly and Carlson– and those who support Kirk– most vocally Shapiro, alongside CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.