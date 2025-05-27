‘Are You F**king Kidding Me?!’ Bill Maher Scolds ‘Liberals’ Over Hamas Support

Bill Maher scolded “liberals” supportive of Hamas, arguing most protesters in the United States would be killed by the terror group.

Maher was joined by Tim Pool on the latest episode of his Club Random podcast, during which he noted that he first began receiving backlash from the “far left” over his frequent criticism of Islam.

“One of the main reasons why the far left started to really hate me is because I call out Islam as what it is, extremely illiberal,” he said.

The Real Time host accused some “liberals” of being “supportive” of Hamas amidst the terror group’s war with Israel.

“That’s what’s so ironic about liberals being so supportive of Hamas, is because you’re liberals and these are the people, I’m sorry, but this ideology, Islam, even in its more benign forms — yes, I agree, the vast majority of Muslims, not terrorists, of course,” he said. “Islamists, which is the word we use to describe people who are not terrorists, but kind of agree with the things terrorists are doing, that’s a much higher number.”

The comedian added that far left protesters supporting Hamas in the United States would not survive a second if they were shipped off to the Middle East to live under Islamic regimes.

He argued:

Most Muslim societies live under some form of sharia law, which no westerner who thinks that Hamas is so great could ever live under. Your fundamental rights that you take for granted here in America, you would not have you. You know, I mean all the protesters who are protesting in Gaza against Hamas? They’ve all been killed. They killed protesters and women. I mean, do I have to say anything more than just — if it was just that issue, how women are treated. Are you fucking kidding me?

During the same episode, Maher argued the far-left wing of the Democratic Party is driving away voters thanks to their commitment to “ridiculous” social issues and “woke policies.”

“They seem like committed to just going to absurd lengths just for shits and giggles, just for the fuck of it,” he said.

Watch above via Club Random.