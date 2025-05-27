Lindsey Graham Vows to ‘Grind’ Russia’s ‘War Machine’ to a Halt if Trump and Putin Can’t Reach a Deal Soon

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote a letter to the editors of The Wall Street Journal that was published on Tuesday in which he vowed that the U.S. Senate was ready to “grind” Vladimir Putin’s “war machine to a halt” if President Donald Trump is unable to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine soon.

Graham, one of the most hawkish GOP senators, wrote his letter in response to a scathing Journal editorial titled, “Time for a GOP Senate Revolt on Sanctions Against Putin.” In the editorial, the Journal’s board argues for the GOP to advance Graham’s bill that would “hit countries that buy Russian oil and gas with tariff sanctions.”

Graham promoted his legislation in his letter, writing, “The bill would put Russia on a trade island, slapping 500% tariffs on any country that buys Moscow’s energy products. The consequences of its barbaric invasion must be made real to those that prop it up. If China or India stopped buying cheap oil, Mr. Putin’s war machine would grind to a halt.”

The South Carolina Republican offered kind words for Trump’s efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, but made clear that he was ready to act alone if Trump failed.

“While Ukraine has made clear it is ready for such an end, Russia has made more excuses than the market can bear. President Trump has asked Vladimir Putin to provide a term sheet outlining the requirements for a cease-fire, bringing the roadblocks to peace to a head. Depending on how Russia responds, we will know which course to take,” Graham wrote, adding, “The Senate is prepared either way.”

Graham’s letter comes a day after the most senior Republican senator, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), publicly called for Trump to stop waiting and take action now. “I’ve had enuf [sic] of Putin killing innocent ppl. Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS,” wrote Grassley on X.