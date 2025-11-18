‘I Just Don’t Understand How Somebody Acts Like This’: Anderson Cooper at a Loss After Trump’s ‘Piggy’ Insult 

CNN’s Anderson Cooper expressed bafflement at how President Donald Trump can keep lobbing juvenile insults at others, only for “everyone” to essentially shrug in response.

On Friday night, Trump took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One, where Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey asked the president about the Epstein files. When Lucey tried to ask a follow-up, Trump grew irritated and said, “Quiet, quiet, piggy!”

On Tuesday, Cooper aired Trump’s insult and turned to CNN commentator Ana Navarro.

“I remember a couple of weeks ago,” Cooper said, before recalling an exchange between Trump and a female reporter last month. As she asked a question, Trump told Vice President JD Vance, “I just like to watch her talk.” The president then called her “darling.”

Cooper continued:

A female reporter was trying to ask him a question, and he was saying to the guy, like… “I just like to watch her talk.” Like, just completely dismissing this person. And I know DEI is not allowed anymore. And I know diversity and actually treating people with decency and human kindness is not, you know, what’s popular today in some quarters. But I just don’t understand how somebody acts like this time after time, and everyone just pretends like, “Oh, that’s just what this guy does.”

Navarro responded that “we’ve grown numb to it.”

“And I think we have to fight that urge to normalize it and get numb to it,” she continued. “And I also think that other journalists in the Oval Office, other journalists that are present, when he behaves this way, have to express solidarity with the people that are getting berated, because today it might be ABC, but tomorrow it might be us, or it might be them.”

Watch above via CNN.