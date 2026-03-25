Joy Behar Snaps at View Guest Host During Iran Spat: ‘Don’t Make It Sound Like I’m Against the Military’

Joy Behar snapped back at guest co-host Abby Huntsman during a spat on Iran in which Behar repeatedly questioned what exactly the US military has accomplished in Iran.

Huntsman has been filling in for regular co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin this week, and while she offered criticism of President Donald Trump on his messaging on Iran on Tuesday’s The View, she also took issue with Behar questioning whether the military has accomplished anything in Iran.

Since the strikes were launched by the US and Israel late last month, much of Iran’s leadership has been killed, including their former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly taken over, but his well-being is not fully known.

“I don’t want to take away from what our men and women have been doing over there because what they’ve accomplished is incredible and if we can deter Iran at all,” Huntsman said on Wednesday before Behar jumped in.

“What have they accomplished over there? Explain to me,” she said.

“Our military? Well, I think we have the best military in the world,” Huntsman said.

“No, what have they accomplished so far in Iran?” Sunny Hostin asked.

“What have they accomplished? I think any time we can deter Iran, whether it’s for another year, whether it’s for 10 days, I think that’s a win for the country,” Huntsman argued.

“Obama had a deal and he threw it up, Trump. And what’s the gift besides herpes?” Behar said, referring to Trump saying he received a “very big present” from Iran amid the strikes.

“Look, I think it’s really easy to sit here and say, what has our military accomplished? It’s because of our military that we’re able to sit here and have these conversations and do a show like that so whenever our military is out there —” Huntsman began as Behar made an objection.

“Don’t make it sound like I’m against the military. I’m not. All my uncles, my father, they all fought. So don’t make it sound like that. I’m talking about this particular — as he calls it — excursion into Iran. What have they accomplished?” Behar said.

“We don’t know what the intelligence he got was, that’s the problem. They haven’t communicated that,” Huntsman said, also bringing up Iran’s leadership being hit hard by the strikes, which Behar dismissed, saying the country’s new supreme leader could be much worse.

“The word intelligence and him in the same sentence do not go together,” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

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