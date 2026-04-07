Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson’s Attack on Trump: Having ‘Some Sort of Mental Break’

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Ben Shapiro went off on Tucker Carlson on Tuesday for criticizing President Donald Trump, one day after Carlson fumed Trump was “mocking” Muslims around the world for using the phrase “Praise be to Allah” in an Easter morning threat against Iran.

Shapiro — on the latest episode of his podcast — said Carlson sounded like he needed to be shipped off to an insane asylum for his dramatic denunciation of the president.

“Tucker Carlson released what can only be described as an episode in which he appears to be suffering from some sort of mental break,” Shapiro said. “It’s very hard to explain otherwise.”

He then played a clip of Carlson ripping Trump, saying “no decent person mocks other people’s religions.” The former Fox News star said that is only helpful if you “seek a religious war.”

Shapiro said that was rich coming from Carlson, considering he has criticized people on the basis of their religion plenty of times.

“The hypocrisy might cause an aneurysm here. This is the same person who was mocking quote unquote ‘hummus eaters’ not all that long ago,” Shapiro said. “This is the same person who has said that Christian Zionists are the people he hates most on planet Earth, who spent pretty much every episode of his show attacking quote un quote ‘dispensationalists and mainline evangelical Protestants.'”

He continued, “Don’t mock religion, as long as that religion is Islam, says Tucker Carlson.”

Shapiro added Carlson is leading a “demoralization effort” against Trump and “wishes for America to minimize its presence on planet Earth.”

The Daily Wire star’s mini-rant against Carlson adds another chapter to their ongoing feud.

Carlson has said Shapiro doesn’t “care about the country at all” and is accused him of “shilling” for Israel last year. And in a YouTube video titled “Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Care About Americans, And He Just Proved It,” Carlson said Shapiro “does not want to have” a conversation about how debt is stopping Americans from getting married and starting families — an issue, Carlson said, that Shapiro supposedly cares about.

Shapiro returned fire during a speech in late 2025, branding Carlson a “coward” and an “anti-American” fake conservative; Shapiro added Carlson was “destroying” the conservative movement by routinely lying to his audience.

More recently, the two pundits have shared drastically different takes on the Iran war. Carlson called the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “absolutely disgusting and evil,” while Shapiro has applauded the U.S. for pummeling Iran.

Watch above via YouTube.

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