Trump Stumbles While Mocking Biden’s Cognitive Ability: ‘You Know What a Clean Fake Is?’

Former President Donald Trump once again gaffed while mocking President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities.

Speaking in Racine, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump addressed recent clips of Biden that have gone viral in right-wing media. One featured Biden at the G7 Summit in Italy, seemingly distracted by nothing in particular. However, the video turned out to be cropped to exclude a just-landed skydiver that Biden was talking to. Another clip of Biden to make the rounds was from a fundraiser in Los Angeles, where former President Barack Obama guided a seemingly distracted Biden off stage. The White House responded by denouncing the “cheap fakes” – a term for low-budget manipulated pieces of media.

“Joe Biden is humiliating our country on the world stage,” Trump told the gathering in Wisconsin. “He’s actually humiliating us. You saw what happened this weekend. It’s turning the United States into a total joke all over the world. First, he wandered off the G7 in Europe on this stage. He looked like he didn’t know where the hell he was, but he didn’t know where he was. He’s blaming it now on AI. He’s saying– he doesn’t what [sic] AI is, but that’s ok.”

Moments later, Trump seemingly attempted to talk about cheap fakes, but instead came up with something nobody’s ever heard before. Indeed, nobody’s ever seen anything like it.

“But crooked Joe and his handlers are insisting he’s sharper than ever, and they say the videos of Crooked Joe shuffling around are clean fakes,” he continued. “You know what a clean fake is? They’re deceptively edited. They say they’re deceptively edited. All of the mistakes that he’s made. Every day. He can’t go anywhere without a mistake.”

The former president went on to complain that even when he’s “perfect,” the media accuses him of making a mistake.

“And I don’t think clean fakes, although they do,” Trump added. “They do that. They do that. They’re the fake news.”

He then pointed to the cameras at the back of his really and declared, “They’re the fake news.”

At another rally over the weekend, Trump boasted of his cognitive abilities while erroneously identifying former White House physician Ronny Jackson and “Ronny Johnson.”

Watch above via Fox News.