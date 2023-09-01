Biden WH Lashes Out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Impeachment Threat — Rips ‘Extreme’ Republicans

The White House lashed out at Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s demand that President Joe Biden be impeached in order to secure her vote to avert a government shutdown.

At a town hall event in Floyd County Thursday night, Greene launched the latest salvo in her effort to get attention for her demands Congress impeach Biden, telling the crowd “I’ve already decided I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden.

Not long after Greene posted her demands on X/ex-Twitter, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates ripped the “stunt” in a statement emailed to Mediaite:

The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay. The House Republicans responsible for keeping the government open already made a promise to the American public about government funding, and it would be a shame for them to break their word and fail the country because they caved to the hardcore fringe of their party in prioritizing a baseless impeachment stunt over high stakes needs Americans care about deeply – like fighting fentanyl trafficking, protecting our national security, and funding FEMA.

Since Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) teased an impeachment inquiry in July by saying his party’s investigation into the president and his family “is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry,” things have gone way too slow for Trump and his fans — particularly MTG — as Republicans leading the investigations against Biden keep getting pushed into admitting they don’t have evidence against the president.

Greene’s town hall rant also included a chunk attacking Hunter Biden prosecutor David Weiss, as well as demands Congress shield Trump from the multiple federal trials he faces, hang Ukraine out to dry, and stop stopping COVID.

Watch above via Marjorie Taylor Greene.

