Bill Maher Scolds Chris Wallace for Saying Trump Was Interesting But Covering Biden Was ‘A Bore’: ‘It’s Not Supposed to Be A Show’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher scolded CNN anchor Chris Wallace for contrasting the “interesting” presidency of Donald Trump with the “bore” of President Joe Biden‘s, saying “Good! Politics is supposed to be boring.”

Wallace was a guest on Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, and was present for the weekly “Overtime” segment that follows the show. Maher got a bit irritated when Wallace answered a question from an audience member — about his shift away from political journalism — by observing that the Biden presidency became “kind of a bore”:

BILL MAHER: Chris Wallace, Your new show explores a wide range of interests unrelated to politics like this. What triggered this shift for you? Do you, did you become burned out from politics after the past six years of Trump madness?

CHRIS WALLACE: I didn’t become burned out, but I became a bit bored. And I will actually say not in the Trump years, because as much of a show as it was, it was always interesting. And you’d wake up on Sunday and we had somebody was literally in charge of the tweets, because when I got in at six in the morning between then and nine, when I would do the show, things would change depending on the Trump tweet.

But I spent so much time, for instance, in 2021. Each week, the, slicing the salami thinner and thinner about what was the marginal difference between the Build Back Better plan this week versus last week and it became kind of a bore. And conversely.

BILL MAHER: Good! Politics should be a bore. No, really, that’s, it’s not, it’s not supposed to be a show.

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, I know but you’re supposed to deal with big issues and try to solve them and get things done.

BILL MAHER: And that’s boring. The way Bide… That’s why Biden’s good. He’s doing it. That’s why we elected him. Let’s get back to boring and normal. Yes. That’s that’s I mean, you’re right, covering it. Build Back Better was boring because they but you know they started with this number and then guys objected and Manchin and this and Sinema and everything and then it came down to a better number and a better program, and they passed it. That’s the way it’s supposed to work. Boring and effective. And, you know, people’s lives are better for it. No?

CHRIS WALLACE: No. But let me just say, as the host of a Sunday talk show. Boring is not good. But the other thing was, I’m interested in a lot of stuff. I mean, I look at the people you have on the show. And they’re not all politicians, right? Oh, no. And you know, with their scripted…

BILL MAHER: Look at him!

CHRIS CHRISTIE: Talking points. He has always. He has always been one of the least boring politicians in America. Which is why you want him on this program.