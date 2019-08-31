comScore

BREAKING: Gunman Shot and Killed in West Texas, Multiple Injuries Reported

By Connor MannionAug 31st, 2019, 6:24 pm

Texas officials say at least one person is dead and over 10 people have been injured by a gunman in the Odessa-Midland area.

The Texas Tribune reported the shooting involved two suspects shooting at people randomly.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland,” the Midland Police Department told ABC News. “The two vehicles in question are a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS postal van.”

Authorities have also said one of the suspects has hijacked a mail truck.

Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

According to local media, one suspect has been taken into custody.

UPDATE: Midland police say the active shooter was shot and killed in Odessa.

Police say there is no active shooter at this time, but they are investigating reports of other suspects.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

