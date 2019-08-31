Texas officials say at least one person is dead and over 10 people have been injured by a gunman in the Odessa-Midland area.

The Texas Tribune reported the shooting involved two suspects shooting at people randomly.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland,” the Midland Police Department told ABC News. “The two vehicles in question are a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS postal van.”

Authorities have also said one of the suspects has hijacked a mail truck.

Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

According to local media, one suspect has been taken into custody.

UPDATE: The City of Midland tells CBS7 that a suspect has been taken into custody at the Cinergy of Midland. Our reporter at the scene says that people are walking out of the theater and heading to their cars. https://t.co/MvA8SZt5cw — CBS7 (@CBS7News) August 31, 2019

UPDATE: Midland police say the active shooter was shot and killed in Odessa.

JUST IN: Midland Police: “It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 31, 2019

Police say there is no active shooter at this time, but they are investigating reports of other suspects.

Watch above, via CNN.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

