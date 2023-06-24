Chris Wallace Pushes Booker on Hunter Biden Biz Deals: Does It ‘Trouble’ You ‘Even If He Didn’t Break The Law’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace pressed Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, asking if they’re troubling “even if he didn’t break the law.”

After news broke Tuesday morning that President Joe Biden’s only surviving son Hunter has reached a plea deal on three federal charges — two tax misdemeanors and one gun felony — ex-President Donald Trump and many other Republicans immediately complained loudly about the deal.

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed Senator Booker and Hollywood legend Harrison Ford.

The host took those Republican criticisms to Sen. Booker during their interview, and Booker pushed back.

But Wallace also asked if the allegations about influence peddling are “troubling” even if they didn’t result in charges, and Booker gave several lengthy responses that were, if nothing else, lengthy:

WALLACE: One more question on Hunter Biden though it seems likely that he is going to face no punishment any charges for all of the business dealings that he had for years in which he made a lot of money in China and in Ukraine. Even if he didn’t break the law does it trouble you at all the idea that Hunter Biden was having very lucrative business deals in foreign countries at the same time that his father was the Vice President of the United States. I mean, doesn’t it smack of influence peddling SEN. BOOKER: Ok at the end of the day I think we have a lot of cleaning up to do of ethics. I think that our American government is losing legitimacy. People are losing their faith in the Supreme Court. In Congress and more. We should be doing sweeping work to put stronger ethics regulations on our governmental entities. I think this is as important to restore the strength of democracy. WALLACE: So specifically on the question of Hunter Biden, I don’t think there’s any doubt that his name had been Hunter Smith, he wouldn’t have been on the board of Burisma he wouldn’t have been involved in these big, lucrative deal in China. Does that lessen faith in government SEN. BOOKER: If you love this country, love our democracy, you’re going to do the things not that are going to fall into the typical partisan battles and begin to stop being a partisan and being a patriot. And a patriot means talking not about these ways that pit us against each other. But what are the ways that we should come together as a country and start to say, look at our government, the influence of corporations, the influences of billionaires on our supreme court and say, We need to start talking solutions that can bring us together and not just getting the tit for tat back and forth. That’s going on

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

