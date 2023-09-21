CNN’s Chris Wallace Says Biden Impeachment ‘A Problem’ For GOP: ‘There Isn’t Any There There’ Now

CNN anchor Chris Wallace predicted their push to impeach President Joe Biden will be “a problem” for Republicans unless something changes — because “there isn’t any there there” as yet.

Last Tuesday, McCarthy announced he was calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the full House, in the face of a membership that can’t provide sufficient support to prevail in such a vote. Shortly thereafter, CNN reported that Trump privately coordinated with House GOP members on impeachment strategy. This week, the first hearing in that inquiry was announced for September 28.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Wallace joined the cavalcade of CNN anchors and other on-air personalities who’ve been noting there’s “no evidence” for the claims underpinning the impeachment effort, and warned host Abby Phillip that it seems likely to backfire if the GOP doesn’t come up with something:

PHILLIP: Chris, I want to turn to the other topic, frankly, here in Washington, which is what’s going on on Capitol Hill in terms of a potential impeachment. There were some interesting remarks from a staunch supporter of former President Trump, and that’s Republican Senator J.D. Vance. He told Axios quote if we get too far ahead of the evidence, then, yes, I think the American people will penalize us. This is really kind of saying out loud what is known, which is that there is not a ton of evidence yet. Do you think that there is a risk here that the impeachment inquiry could backfire on Republicans? WALLACE: Yes, there certainly is a risk. I mean, look at it this way, Abby. If I were to ask you what was the Clinton impeachment about. We’d say Monica Lewinsky’s blue dress. If I say, what was the first Trump impeachment about, we’d say it was his phone call was Zelenskyy. when you say what this impeachment inquiry, it’s not an actual impeachment yet, is about, you know, Hunter Biden, what Hunter Biden was doing overseas, whether — but in other words there isn’t any, at least at this point, there there. And unless they find it in the course of this inquiry, I think that’s a problem for Republicans. I also think that regardless of whether they find it with an impeachment inquiry, it’s going to increase the pressure on Speaker McCarthy to actually go for impeachment. PHILLIP: And it’s a really important point that it may very well be that all of this ends up being a coin toss in terms of how it flies with the American people both in Biden’s favor or against Biden.

