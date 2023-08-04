CNN’s Dana Bash Rips Trump For Being ‘Pissed Off’ About Arrest: Families of The Dead From Jan. 6 ‘Probably Angry Too’

CNN anchor Dana Bash went to a somber place when she remarked on ex-President Donald Trump’s anger at being arrested and arraigned in Washington, DC.

The arrest and arraignment of Trump after being indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election has blotted out the sun this week. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

One colorful detail from the day is that Trump was reportedly “pissed off” that Judge Moxila Upadhyaya did not address him as “Mr. President.”

On Friday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics Bash asked CNN correspondent Alayna Treene for her take on Trump’s mood, and Treene — who had earlier reported that a “pissed off” Trump was “raging on the plane” as he watched the coverage — reiterated some of that reporting — to a sober response from Bash:

DANA BASH: Alayna, what are you hearing from your sources about the former president’s sort of posture today? ALAYNA TREENE: Well, Dana, he’s very frustrated. He is very angered by the mounting legal troubles that he is facing. And you could see some of that yesterday, some of our great reporters, including those on your panel, were inside the courtroom yesterday and noted that he did appear somber, that he did appear a bit dejected. And I also picked that up when you could see him speaking with reporters before boarding his plane back to New Jersey last night following his arraignment. He likes to normally be defiant when he’s speaking publicly. He likes to seem energized, even though we know behind the scenes he’s very concerned and frustrated about these charges. But he didn’t really give a lot of that off yesterday. And, you know, he is going to Alabama tonight. He’ll be addressing Republicans there. And I do think he’s going to try to go back to using the defiant rhetoric and the bravado that he often tries to use when he’s talking to supporters. But it’s starting to really weigh on him and you’re starting to see that bleed into the public a little bit more. … And so you can clearly see here how angered Donald Trump is by this and frustrated behind the scenes. Dana. DANA BASH: All right, Alayna, thank you so much. Appreciate it. And back here. He’s angry. I mean, probably there are a lot of people who are angry, who were inside the Capitol, who are, who still have some the ramifications of it. The family members of those people who passed away are probably angry as well. We can keep going down that list.

Watch above via CNN’s Inside Politics.

