Dana Bash Asks VP Harris What Should Be ‘Done’ To Justices Who Misled On Roe: ‘They Were Under Oath’

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Vice President Kamala Harris about possible consequences for Supreme Court justices who “misled” on the issue of abortion rights during their confirmation hearings.

The Supreme Court justices who effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision in a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, to a person, told Congress during their confirmation hearings the same thing: that Roe is settled super-duper precedent, and that they would respect stare decisis, or variations on those themes.

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, the second part of Dana Bash’s exclusive interview with VP Harris aired. During one segment, Bash appeared to suggest some sort of punishment for those justices, noting senators have accused them of having “misled” during those confirmation hearings, and pointing out “they were under oath” at the time.

The VP told Bash she “never believed them,” but skirted the issue of consequences:

BASH: You were a senator when justices — with now Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh testified upon many issues, including, obviously, Roe at their confirmation hearings. HARRIS: Yeah. BASH: Now, Justice Gorsuch said it had been reaffirmed many times. Kavanaugh called it precedent on precedent. At that particular hearing, you were there. Some senators say that they intentionally misled the public and the Congress. What do you think? HARRIS: I never believed them. I didn’t believe them. That’s why I voted against them. BASH: Do you think that there’s anything to be done now? I mean, there’s no — they were under oath. HARRIS: I think that — listen — it — it was clear to me when I was sitting in the chair a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that they were not — that they were very likely to do what they just did. That was my perspective. That was my opinion. And that’s why I voted like I did it.

Watch above via CNN.

