Former Republican congressman and presidential candidate Tom Tancredo checked off numerous stereotypes in a highly offensive and unfunny joke on Fox News about Joe Biden, saying that, after his subpar first debate, the former Vice President’s best chance of winning the 2020 Democratic nomination would be to announce he’s transitioning to a “half-black, half-Pacific Islander” woman.

During a discussion with guest host Jesse Watters on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle, the five-term Colorado congressman launched into a long, disjointed analogy about Biden’s presidential chances after Sen. Kamala Harris challenged his past comments about segregationist colleagues as well as his opposition to integration via busing.

“He was a frontrunner, the Titanic that could not be sunk and he ran into these icebergs called [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. These two did a great deal of damage to him. I don’t think he can recover from it. I think it will sink him,” Tancredo said, before going on an unseemly riff mocking the constituencies and diversity of the Democratic Party. “I don’t know what he can to at this point in time to change what is going to be I think the outcome. Maybe tomorrow he says he’s going to transition to a woman. Better yet, maybe a black woman. Maybe even better, a half-black, half-Pacific Islander. Something like that.”

Midway through Tancredo’s ugly tangent, Watters chuckled briefly. Smiling tightly, he eventually interrupted the still-digging former GOP congressman and quickly rerouted the conversation to his other, intentionally not-smiling guest, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, an African-American state representative from Georgia: “That might even be too much for Joe Biden to pull off at this point. Dee?” She did not address Tancredo’s multi-pronged prejudicial comments.

Tancredo is a long-time, hard-line immigration restrictionist, who has a habit of making outlandish comments on air since leaving Washington in 2009. He also has a well-established track record of bashing multiculturalism, even going so far as post images of corpses from the 2015 Paris terror attacks as a supposed warning about the dangers of “celebrating diversity.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

