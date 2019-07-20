GA Democrat Confronts Man She Accused of Racist Rant During Local News Interview

Video from a Georgia news station shows a state lawmaker confronting a man she accused of telling her to “go back where she came from” at a grocery store, an accusation the man denies.

Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas, a Democrat, recorded an emotional Facebook Live video on Friday detailing the alleged harassment.

“This white man comes up to me and says ‘you lazy son of a bitch. You need to go back where you came from,'” Thomas said.

The story took a turn while WSB-TV was recording an interview with Thomas when Eric Sparkes, the alleged harrasser, showed up at the grocery store and told his side of the story.

Sparkes, who said he is also a Democrat, told WSB-TV that he didn’t tell Thomas “go back where you came from,” but did admit to cursing at her and calling her lazy because he thought she had too many items in express checkout.

We were getting ready to interview Rep. @itsericathomas outside the @Publix where she says a man called her the B word and told her to "go back where you came from". Well… that man…was already here at the Publix because he wanted to speak to management. She confronted him.

The grocery store says it is cooperating with a police investigation, and WSB-TV reported that there is surveillance video and a police investigation is ongoing.

