GOP Senator Complains at KBJ Hearing Because MSNBC’s Morning Joe Laughed at Their Questions

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis took a moment during a Senate confirmation hearing to complain that the crew of a cable news morning show ridiculed questions that Republicans asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Tillis opened his questioning on day 3 of Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings by telling the nominee and the Senate Judiciary Committee a little bit about his morning TV viewing habits.

I do want to go back, this morning, I ended up turning to a channel that I never watch just to see what, what was being said about the proceedings. I thought it was interesting that they were ridiculing some of my colleagues on this side of the aisle for bringing up the behavior of past Supreme Court hearings. This is really the appropriate venue to do it. I guess we could talk about it when we’re reviewing intellectual property or something else, but contextually, this is the time to do that. And I think we all have to agree that the behavior in the Kavanaugh hearing was inappropriate. I hope we never get back to it.

Tillis was referring to Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, during which host Joe Scarborough was joined by his co-hosts and his panel — The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, Ed Luce, and co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist — in roughly 7 minutes of mockery at the expense of Republican senators at yesterday’s hearing.

The crew took turns mocking Sen. Lindsey Graham for asking Judge Jackson to grade her own Christianity on a scale of one to ten, which prompted Goldberg to suggest that Judge Jackson could have responded “I go to eleven. My Christianity goes to 11.”

Scarborough described the line of questioning as “Republican Grievance Signaling” over the treatment that then-Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh received at their confirmation hearings.

They also mocked Sen. Ted Cruz’s questions about Critical Race Theory and children’s books.

