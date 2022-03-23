The entire cast of MSNBC’s Morning Joe laughed uproariously at the lines of questioning from Republican senators during day two of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

Tuesday’s news was dominated by the second day of confirmation hearings for Judge Jackson, who is President Joe Biden’s historic pick for the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. The nominee spent a good part of her day fielding questions from Republican senators with scores to settle.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough regaled his co-hosts and his panel — The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, Ed Luce, and co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist — with a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham asking Judge Jackson to grade her own Christianity on a scale of one to ten.

What followed was a parade of mockery and gut-busting laughter that began with Scarborough asking Robinson “Gene, you’re a southern guy like me. You grew up in the church in the South like me. Asking somebody to grade their Christianity on a scale of one to 10…”

“There’s so many things wrong with that…” Brzezinski said.

“That’s somewhere in Deuteronomy or something like that, you know, the scale,” a laughing Robinson quipped.

“Holy cow!” Scarborough exclaimed as Goldberg chimed in “It’d be great if she had said ‘I go to eleven. My Christianity goes to 11…'”

Scarborough went on to coin the term “Republican Grievance Signaling” to describe the lines of inquiry at Tuesday’s hearing.

“Republican grievance signaling, RGS. And this week it has been on full display. So you had who was it, Feinstein five or six years ago, said ‘The dogma lives within you for Amy Coney Barrett, which was just absolutely offensive, of course. But they remember that five or six years later and so on, he’s making the judge, yesterday, ask what kind of Christian she is on a scale of one to 10 because of a terrible question that was asked five or six years ago,” Scarborough said.

He then ran through a litany of nominees that Republicans feel were mistreated, going back to the 1960s.

“And it’s just like one grievance after another. And you did this to Robert Bork in 1988, and you did this to Abe Fortas. And why would you do this to Abe Fortas?” Scarborough cried as the rest of the studio laughed.

Willie Geist then took a crack at explaining Graham’s questions:

MR. GEIST: Well, that line of questioning, which was so grotesque from Lindsey Graham, was all about Amy Coney Barrett. That was the point he was trying to make. If you actually hung in there for those, however long, 15 minutes or so was that these were the kind of questions that were being asked of Amy Coney Barrett, now Justice Barrett. And so I thought Judge Jackson handled them well. She took a deep breath from time to time to absorb what she probably wanted to say and coolly say ‘This isn’t about my faith. I don’t apply my faith to these decisions.’ And she even cited Justice Barrett. She said, ‘I agree with Justice Barrett, who said my faith will not impact the decisions that I make, so it’s not appropriate for me to talk about that here.’

Scarborough then mocked Graham’s ostentatious storm-out, comparing it to the late James Brown’s famously theatrical stage exits, and lampooned Ted Cruz’s questions about Critical Race Theory and children’s books.

Watch above via MSNBC.

