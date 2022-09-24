‘Jimmy Choo Mules, YSL Pumps’: WH Reporters Detail Fancy Footwear, ‘Insane Views’ At Biden DNC Fundraiser – That Took in $1.8 Mil

President Joe Biden headlined a small private DNC fundraiser, at which White House reporters provided details like what sorts of shoes were on the rack outside the apartment, which had “insane views.”

On Thursday afternoon, the president spoke to a small gathering of around 40 people at the home of Henry Laufer and Marsha Laufer, where he talked about the stakes of the midterm elections, his administration’s accomplishments, and the extremism of so-called MAGA Republicans.

But also, there were fancy shoes and a fancy apartment, as detailed in pool reports and tweets from White House reporters:

Pool held outside for 15 minutes and was then brought inside and up to the 65th floor. We held outside the residence where the fundraiser is being held, in an anteroom where attendees’ shoes — Jimmy Choo mules, YSL pumps, etc. — sat on shoe racks outside the door. We waited there while POTUS did the photo line. With cloth booties over our own shoes to protect the host’s floors, we entered the residence at 4:18 p.m. Maybe 40 or so people, in socks or booty-covered shoes, were seated on sofas and chairs in a living rooms with floor to ceiling windows looking north across Central Park and up the Hudson. A Steinway grand occupied the far side of the room. Your pooler stood in a corner near a Toulouse-Latrec. Kate Bedingfield and Karine Jean-Pierre lingered in an adjoining room behind us. Plates of crustless tea sandwiches sat on table. POTUS entered the room at 4:25 as attendees stood to applaud. After an introduction from the hosts, Henry and Marsha Laufer — she called the midterms “Roe-vember” as she held up a pink pin — he started speaking at 4:31. He held a wireless microphone but didn’t meander away from the small lectern all that much. After commenting briefly on the “magnificent” view, he spoke about the midterms that are 47 days away.

President Biden visited New York’s Billionaires’ Row this afternoon, fundraising at the home of Renaissance Technologies billionaire Henry Laufer and Marsha Laufer on the 65th floor of 220 Central Park South. Per @Jordanfabian, who said the apartment has “insane views.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 22, 2022

Biden’s fundraiser today in NYC is hosted by Henry Laufer, a former hedge fund exec and math prof, and his wife, Marsha. Democratic National Committee expects about 35 attendees and to raise $1.8 million for the DNC and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund. https://t.co/QkhnReuWgR — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 22, 2022

.@potus walks onto Marine One at the Wall Street Landing as he departs New York. pic.twitter.com/AHtN8kWeyY — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 22, 2022

As reported, the event raised over $1.8 million from around 40 attendees, who were treated to withering denunciations of Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and other Republican figures and ideas. Biden was in New York to address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

