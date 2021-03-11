Comedian Jon Stewart offered Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday evening a backhanded apology for previously calling him a “d*ck,” emphasizing that Carlson’s character now is far more dreadful than merely being characterized as the male genitalia.

“I called Tucker Carlson a dick on National television. It’s high time I apologize…to dicks. Never should have lumped you in with that terrible, terrible person,” Stewart tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Stewart’s tweet follows a week of white-hot outrage aimed at Carlson, after singling out New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz for “calculated and cruel” criticism and allowing a guest to imply she has pedophilic tendencies as well as slamming the United States military over seeking to be more inclusive of female servicemembers.

“Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist,” Carlson declared on Tuesday night. “Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission which is winning wars.”

Similar outcry over Carlson’s remarks was also expressed by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who said “F*ck Tucker Carlson,” and numerous Pentagon officials.

