Supporters of President Donald Trump who harassed Senators Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham in separate incidents have been placed on Delta Airlines’ no-fly list.

In the Before Time that was last Tuesday, Romney was accosted at an airport by a persistent Trump fan who lambasted him while filming the incident, and was greeted on the plane by a crowd of Trump fans chanting “Traitor!”

Romney was targeted because of his expressed intent to allow the pro forma certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Two days after that formality was interrupted by Trump insurrectionists who engaged in deadly violence at the Capitol, Graham was mobbed by Trump supporters, chanting “Traitor!” as well.

At the tail end of an interview with Reuters, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said that passengers involved in those incidents have been banned from flying with the airline:

Turning to disruption on recent U.S. flights by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, Bastian said Delta has placed passengers involved in incidents that targeted senators Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham on its no-fly list.

The incidents also prompted increased security for members of Congress.

For Graham’s part, he has since come out against the impeachment of Trump for inciting the insurrection, calling on Biden to put a stop to the effort to remove the president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]