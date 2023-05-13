Mary Trump Torches Trump Fans at CNN Town Hall: ‘They Actually Identify With The Things That Repulse Us’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump torched the fans who cheered and applauded at CNN’s Town Hall with ex-president Donald Trump.

Wednesday night’s CNN Town Hall has become as much a story because of Trump’s lies, attacks, and abuse of moderator Kaitlan Collins as it has for the hooting, cheering, and laughing crowd that encouraged him every step of the way.

Mary Trump — host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and a strident Trump critic — was a guest on this week’s edition of the Fast Politics podcast with Molly Jong-Fast, during which the pair dissected the mentality of a crowd peppered with “followers” of Trump — a designation Mary pointed out is given to no other politician’s supporters:

MOLLY JONG-FAST: I mean, that was the thing I was thinking about last night, was we were watching him and he was saying, you know, he’d say something like he called Kaitlan Collins a very you’re a nasty woman like. And the crowd cheered. Explain to me what that is like, that ability to.

MARY TRUMP: I think it’s less about his ability. He’s literally just who he is. It’s not nuance, it’s not strategic. It is that for reasons that we are going to be trying to suss out for the, until the end of history, maybe a million years, who knows? He has been given an opportunity time and time again, to be himself.

MOLLY JONG-FAST: Right. Exactly!

MARY TRUMP: So I think you put your finger on what’s really important here, the people in that audience who are standing in, for his base or his followers. That’s actually, thinking about this the other day, it’s like it just comes naturally to say his followers. (Right.) Nobody ever uses that word with any other politicians’ voters. They say supporters or constituents or, nobody uses the word followers except for this Republican base vis a vis Donald.

MOLLY JONG-FAST: Right.

MARY TRUMP: So I don’t even know. I mean, it’s always important to understand what’s going on, but I think we need to understand what’s going on with them in order to make sure that they get completely cordoned off from participating, beyond casting one vote, in anything having to do with the American experiment going forward. So what I think a lot of people understandably forget sometimes is that we cannot use our feelings about Donald, our reactions to Donald, to stand in for other people’s. They don’t see him the way we see him.

…

MARY TRUMP: You know, I actually I want to amend something I said. I think it’s absolutely true there. We cannot judge their reactions through the prism of our reactions at all. Those are qualitatively different. I don’t necessarily think they see him differently. It’s just that they value what they see in him very differently from how we do. So yes, there are the deluded few who do see the guy who looks like a superhero. Right. You know, they do see the guy wearing the special Forces uniform riding around in a tank, even though.

MOLLY JONG-FAST: The Jim Norton paintings.

MARY TRUMP: Yes. You know, holding the Constitution, whatever. Even though he’s clearly not in good shape and hasn’t been for decades. And even though he got five deferments and never served a day in his life. So, yeah, those people are totally delusional. But I have to be honest with you, I’m pretty sure that’s how Donald sees himself when he looks in the mirror.

MOLLY JONG-FAST: Right. No question. Absolutely.

MARY TRUMP: For most of them, it’s that they actually identify with the things that repulse us. They identify with his being a loser. And for them, it’s aspirational, though. He’s a loser. But look how spectacularly he’s been allowed to fail upwards.

MOLLY JONG-FAST: Right.

MARY TRUMP: They love his lies. They love that he gets away with lying to that degree. They love the cruelty. I mean, I think that’s been obvious for a really long time now. So, again, it’s not like, oh, if only they could see who he really is. Well, that. That’s what they love about I mean, they love that this man who is literally stands in for them. He shares their grievances. He shares their sense of victimization because for him, those things are quite real, as bizarre as that might sound. Once we get everybody to kind of agree that that’s what’s going on here, we can stop pretending that it’s worth wasting our time on anybody who voted for Donald Trump twice.